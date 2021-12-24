Tehran [Iran], December 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Health Ministry on Thursday reported 1,932 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,179,817.

The pandemic also claimed 51 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 131,262, according to an update by the Iranian ministry.

Also Read | US FDA Authorizes Emergency Use of Merck's Molnupiravir COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Pills.

A total of 6,019,343 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 2,807 remain in intensive care units, said the ministry.

By Thursday, 59,385,982 Iranians have received their first vaccine doses, and 50,897,915 of them have taken two jabs. Meanwhile, 4,965,334 people in the country have received their booster shots.

Also Read | Greece Cancels Christmas Events, Brings Back Mask Mandate in View of Omicron Variant.

The report added that 41,183,363 tests have so far been carried out across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)