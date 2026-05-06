Iran Slams UAE's Claims of Missile, Drone Attacks; Warns Against Colluding With Adversaries

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Tehran, May 6: In a sharply worded statement issued after UAE had accused Iran of drone and missile attacks in the country, Iran on Wednesday denounced the claims and urged the UAE to not collude with American and Israeli adversaries. The statement of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs were shared by the Embassy of Iran in India in a post on X. The Ministry underscored Iran's commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental rules of international law, principle of good neighborliness in its relations with all countries in the region.

"It strongly calls on Abu Dhabi to refrain from continued collusion and cooperation with hostile parties (the United States and the Zionist regime) in carrying out actions that contravene international law against Iran", the statement said. Middle East Tensions: UAE Claims To Intercept 12 Iranian-Linked Ballistic Missiles, 3 Cruise Missiles, 4 UAVs; Iran Warns UAE Over Alignment With Israel.

Accusing Abu Dhabi of violating the principles of UN Charter and having an approach contrary to the principle of "good neighbourliness", the statement said, "Over the past two days, concurrent with the escalation of unlawful and provocative actions by U.S. terrorist forces in the region and their naval movements under the deceptive pretext of "preemptive" measures, officials in Abu Dhabi have also adopted an approach contrary to the principle of good neighborliness and in violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter. They have engaged in evident cooperation with the aggressor United States, thereby threatening Iran's national security and interests. Despite this, the Islamic Republic of Iran has demonstrated maximum restraint, acting responsibly and with due regard for the collective good of the region and the Islamic community.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while rejecting the unfounded claims by Abu Dhabi regarding missile and drone launches from Iran toward the UAE, emphasizes that the defensive measures undertaken by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran at this stage have been solely directed at countering U.S. aggression." US Denies Iran Struck Military Vessel During New Effort To Reopen Strait of Hormuz.

It warned that Iran would not hesitate to take any necessary and appropriate measures to defend its national interests and security. The remarks come after a sharp rebuke from the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which denounced the "renewed unprovoked Iranian aggression" involving the deployment of drones and missiles.

The statement by Iran comes after on Tuesday (local time) the country strongly denied allegations by the United Arab Emirates that it carried out missile attacks on civilian sites and facilities after recent drone and missile strikes on the emirate's Fujairah, a strategically vital energy hub on the UAE's eastern seaboard, while warning against any retaliatory measures from Emirati territory.

According to a statement attributed to Iran's state broadcaster, IRIB, a spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic had not conducted any missile or drone operations against the UAE in recent days, while criticising the UAE leadership and urging it not to align with external powers, referring to the US and Israel.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)