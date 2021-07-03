Baghdad [Iraq], July 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Four fishermen were killed and five others injured on Saturday in an attack by terrorists of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group at a lake in Iraq's western province of Anbar, a local official said.

The attack took place before dawn when IS terrorists opened fire on fishermen at the lake of Haditha Dam near the town of Haditha, some 200 km northwest of the capital Baghdad, the town's mayor Mabrouk al-Jughaifi told Xinhua.

During the past months, IS militants have intensified their attacks on the Iraqi security forces in the Sunni province the terrorists previously controlled, leaving dozens dead and wounded.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since Iraqi security forces fully defeated the IS terrorists across the country late in 2017.

However, IS remnants have since melted in urban areas or deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)