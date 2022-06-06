Kabul [Afghanistan], June 6 (ANI): ISIS and the National Resistance Front will intensify their attacks against the Taliban as they "seek to consolidate their control" over Afghanistan, Afghan media reported citing Washington Post.

As per the report, ISIS and "guerrilla attacks by former Afghan government security personnel," have been the major threats to the Taliban.

Citing the Taliban's tight ties to the fanatical al-Qaeda, the report further stated that al-Qaeda could not carry out international attacks and operations by 2023, "with or without the Taliban support."

UN experts maintain that the Taliban have recruited at least 41 wanted international offenders who are on the organization's blacklist, to hold significant positions, Khaama Press reported.

According to the UN, the Taliban are concerned about power and not mindful of solving Afghanistan's problems.

Terrorist groups including Al-Qaeda enjoy greater freedom in Afghanistan now than at any time in recent history as the past ties with the Taliban have the potential of making Kabul a safe haven for extremists.

The UN Security Council released a report by the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team which assessed the presence of Al-Qaeda and Daesh groups in Afghanistan.

"The relationship between the Taliban and Al-Qaida remains close, with the latter celebrating the former's success and renewing its pledge of allegiance to (Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada)," the UN report said.

"Member State assessments thus far suggest that Al-Qaida has a safe haven under the Taliban and increased freedom of action. Ayman al-Zawahiri has issued more frequent recorded messages since August, and there is now proof of life for him as recently as February 2022," the report quoted by Tolo News had stated.

The report estimated an approximate presence of "180 to 400 fighters affiliated with Al-Qaeda" from countries including Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan who are settled in "Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Nimruz, Paktika and Zabul provinces."

Experts in the report which was circulated on Monday said that the terrorist-linked to both Al Qaeda and the militant Islamic State (IS) group are successfully advancing in Africa, especially in the turbulent Sahel.

They said IS continues to operate "as an entrenched rural insurgency" in Iraq and Syria.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) issued a statement rejecting a UN report stating that Al-Qaeda and the Islamic Emirate have a "close" relationship and that foreign groups are in Afghanistan. (ANI)

