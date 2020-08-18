Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): Abdullah Orakzai, the key leader of the Islamic State in Khorasan Province's (ISKP), who was responsible for the recent Jalalabad prison attack, was killed in an operation by Afghan forces, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) announced on Tuesday.

The "infamous militant leader," the NDS said, was involved in issuing hardline decrees including the "beheading of civilians and forced marriages for Daesh fighters."

He was leading the conflict against the government forces in Nazian and Achin districts in the eastern province of Nangarhar, Tolo News reported citing the NDS statement.

Orakzai was the designated deputy of Daesh's designated intelligence chief Assadullah Orakzai, the NDS said.

Assadullah, a Pakistan-origin terrorist operating in Afghanistan as the head of intelligence for the ISIS Khorasan branch, was killed in an operation by Afghan security forces early this month.

"Abdullah Orakzai was the implementer of the Nangarhar prison attack on August 2," the NDS said, adding that "the Taliban was the main plotter of the attack."

The complex attack on Nangarhar prison was conducted by 10 attackers and was claimed by Daesh. The attack ended after almost 20 hours and left at least 30 people dead, according to government figures. (ANI)

