Dushanbe, August 18: A medium-intensity earthquake struck Tajikistan on Tuesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 4:43 pm IST. The quake was measured at 4.3 on the Richter Scale. The epicentre of the earthquake was at 299 km South-East of Dushanbe, Tajikistan’s capital.

Panic gripped the area after the earthquake. However, there are no reports of any collateral damage or injuries due to the tremors until now. More details are still awaited. Earthquake in Tajikistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.7 Jolts Region Near Dushanbe, Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tweet by ANI:

Last month also, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Tajikistan. As per the NCS, the quake struck 304 km Southeast of Dushanbe. No injuries were reported at that time.

Tajikistan is a country in Central Asia surrounded by Afghanistan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. It’s known for rugged mountains, popular for hiking and climbing. The Fann Mountains, near the national capital Dushanbe, have snow-capped peaks that rise over 5,000 meters.

