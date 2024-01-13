Islamabad [Pakistan], January 13 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday announced a deadline of February 13 for the federal government to recover missing Baloch students, as reported by ARY News.

The protest has continued for over 50 days now, against the enforced disappearances of the Baloch people.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kyani issued a written order for the hearing of Baloch's missing students' case.

The court also summoned the final report of all Baloch missing persons reaching their homes from the federation, according to ARY News.

As per the written order, the court has extended the deadline for the recovery of Baloch's missing students until February 13.

"The court is not demanding statements on oath from the Prime Minister, Interior and Defence Secretaries and security institutions for now. If the missing persons are not recovered, statements on oath will be demanded and legal proceedings will be initiated," the court order stated.

Moreover, the Attorney General submitted a list of the Baloch students missing in enforced disappearances.

Further, the court was informed that 12 Baloch missing students' cases have not been resolved yet, according to ARY News.

The federal government assured the court that no person would be kidnapped or forcefully disappear in the future.

The AG also assured that all missing persons will be recovered at any cost, adding that the people involved in illegal activities will be brought to a court of law.

"These statements and actions are positive signals for the better future of Pakistan, which will provide justice to Balch families waiting for their missing dear ones for several years," the statement read.

The court further referred to the issue of the missing father of Sammi Deen Baloch, who has been missing for over a decade, as a test for the attorney general to get information from the state institutions with regard to his whereabouts.

Earlier today, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) started a social media campaign #IStandWithBalochMarch to increase support for their movement throughout the world against enforced disappearances of the Baloch people.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the situation in Balochistan and bring together voices in support of justice, The Balochistan Post reported.

Moreover, in a statement, the BYC called upon people worldwide to join the solidarity campaign. (ANI)

