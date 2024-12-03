Kinshasa, Dec 2 (AP) At least 10 people were killed and an unspecified number of others were abducted in eastern Congo by extremist rebels linked to the Islamic State group, a military spokesperson said Monday.

The rebels with the Allied Democratic Forces, an IS-affiliate in the region, attacked the area of Batangi-Mbau the North Kivu province on Sunday night, according to the spokesperson, Mak Hazukay. Several houses were burned down in the attack, he added.

“We call on the population to be vigilant and we assure them that we will drive the enemy out of our territory,” Hazukay said.

Eastern Congo has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. Some armed groups have been accused of mass killings.

The violence has sent nearly 7 million people fleeing their homes.

In recent years, attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces have intensified and spread towards Goma, eastern Congo's main city, as well as neighbouring Ituri province. Rights groups and the United Nations have accused the ADF of killing hundreds of people and abducting even more, including a significant number of children.

Earlier this month, the ADF killed at least 13 people in another village in North Kivu. (AP)

