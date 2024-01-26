Taipei [Taiwan], January 26 (ANI): The island nation of Tuvalu is all set to head to polls today.

The country will examine its ties with Taiwan and China if Finance Minister Seve Paeni becomes prime minister following the election.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Chief Guest Is French President Emmanuel Macron, Check List of Chief Guests Who Visited India in the Last 5 Years.

Tuvalu is one of the 12 countries that formally recognise Taiwan's government.

Speculation that Tuvalu will cut ties with Taiwan rose after Nauru switched to China following Taiwan's presidential election.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Hold Roadshow in Rajasthan's Jaipur (Watch Video).

The elections in Tuvalu will be the deciding factor if the island nation will also walk in the footsteps of Nauru, which recently severed its diplomatic relationship with Taiwan.

According to ABC Pacific, there will be a lot of attention on the outcome around the Pacific, especially since Australia signed a security agreement with the current government, known as the Falepili Union. However, despite considerable criticism in Tuvalu, the transaction may not be on voters' minds.

Moreover, according to experts, if the agreement came into force, it would make it harder for Tuvalu to break ties with Taiwan in favour of China.

Australia has been vocal and active in confronting China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.

China - Australia ties were affected in 2018 after Canberra announced legislation to crack down on foreign interference, which was perceived to be aimed at China. The ties between the two nations were further affected after Australia joined the Western nations in their demand for independent investigations into the origins of Covid-19.

The US, Japan, India, and Australia together formed Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD).

Tuvalu was formerly known as the Ellice Islands. The official languages spoken there are Tuvaluan, and English.

Enele Sopoaga, who is also running for prime minister of Tuvalu, has stated that if elected, he will continue to recognise Taiwan as a "sovereign and independent state and diplomatic friend," according to Taiwan News.

Taiwan's ambassador to Tuvalu, Tung-heng Lin told CNA on Thursday that if the existing prime minister is re-elected, Taiwan-Tuvalu ties would remain strong.

Tuvalu will elect new members to its 16-member parliament on Friday.

Because there are no political parties in the country, elected MPs will negotiate to create factions following the vote, with the biggest group selecting the prime minister, according to Taiwan News.

Tuvalu's election results are anticipated today evening, with a government and prime minister chosen in the coming days.

Notably, the Pacific region has become a contesting point between China and other nations as its quest to emerge as a global power continues to irk countries.

As a result of the Solomon Islands government's decision to move its diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019 under Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, the Pacific region has become a flashpoint for Chinese-American conflict.

In April 2022, the Solomon Islands inked a security agreement with China that alarmed the US and its allies, including Australia, who worry that it could open the door for a Chinese military presence in the area, Bangladesh-based The Daily Asian Age reported, citing a funding document and email examined by RFA-affiliated news organisation BenarNews. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)