Tel Aviv [Israel], March 6 (ANI/TPS): The government of Israel condemned the decision by the European Commission to allocate 50 million Euros (USD 55 million) to UNRWA (UN Relief Works Agency for Palestinians) after it released proof that numerous UNWA employees are Hamas terrorists and some even took part in the October 7 massacre.

UNWRA has also been shown to have known that its facilities in Gaza were used by Hamas for terror activities and did nothing about this.

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement saying that making this allocation "before the UN commissions of inquiry have completed their work and submitted their conclusions and recommendations is an unfortunate decision that legitimizes the involvement of UNRWA employees in terrorist activities and cooperation with Hamas."

"The information about the involvement of UNRWA employees in the October 7th massacre, the massive presence of Hamas officials in the organization, including in management positions, and the extensive use made of the agency's assets for terrorist purposes accumulates and expands every day and leaves no room for doubt regarding the close connection between UNRA and its employees and the terrorist organization Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

