Tel Aviv [Israel], August 31 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure continues to connect factories and consumers in the periphery remote regions to natural gas: "Super NG Hadera and the Valleys" from the Shaffir Engineering Group has completed the construction of the new natural gas distribution line in the Emek HaMa'ayon and Beit She'an area.

The line, 22 km long, starts in the Tel Yosef area and ends at the "Palziv" plant in Kibbutz Ein Hanatziv. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure assisted in the construction of the line with support of approximately 10 million Shekels (USD 2.99 million).

Also Read | Abu Obeida Dead: Israel Confirms Death of Hamas Spokesperson Hudayfa Samir Abdallah Al-Kahlout.

In the first phase, seven plants and consumers will be connected to the natural gas distribution network: the Beit Hashita Asphalt Plant, the Beit Alfa Asphalt Plant, the Beit She'an Asphalt Plant, the North Fertiliser Plant, the "Of Tov" Plant in Beit She'an, the "Electra Power" cogeneration facility, and the "Palziv" Plant, which together will consume over 15 million cubic meters of natural gas per year. By the end of the year, the "Nir Otak" Plant in Kibbutz Nir David is also expected to be connected, and in the first quarter of 2026, the "Beit Hashita Sours" Plant.

The project is part of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure's policy to encourage a transition to cleaner energy and save on high energy inputs in the periphery. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | SCO Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping Underline Need to Proceed From Political, Strategic Direction to Reduce Bilateral Trade Deficit, Says MEA.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)