Jerusalem [Israel], August 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel’s Ministry of Transportation and Road Safety announced there will be “significant” investments in the expansion of public transportation services in the city of Nahariya.

Transport Minister Miri Regev visited the north of Israel with senior officials of her office and held a working meeting with the mayor of Nahariya Ronan Marli, on the transportation issues relevant to Nahariya and the northern region, as well as the city’s fight against road accidents.

Minister Regev: “Today we brought good news to the city about the many transportation improvements that are in various stages of implementation, including the promotion of the extension of the Metroline train to Nahariya, the construction of a new marina in the city, the renovation of the train station and the construction of the railway park, similarly to similar parks operating successfully in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as well as significant investments in the expansion of public transportation services in the city, and additional steps to improve traffic in the city and to strengthen the connection of Nahariya to the surrounding communities and the center of the country.” (ANI/TPS)

