Tel Aviv [Israel], October 27 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli military launched a limited raid of the Gaza Strip overnight, striking dozens of Hamas targets, the Israel Defence Forces said on Friday morning.

The IDF said it hit anti-tank missile launch sites, military command and control centres, as well as Hamas terrorists.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Conflict Plunges 96% of Gazans Into Poverty, Says United Nations ESCWA.

According to the IDF, Infantry, armoured and engineering forces under the command of 36th Armoured Division formations and accompanied by helicopter gunships of the Air Force raided the centre of the Gaza Strip. As part of the raid, IDF aircraft and artillery attacked targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Sajaya neighbourhood and throughout the Gaza Strip.

As part of the operation, the forces attacked dozens of terrorist targets, including positions for launching anti-tank missiles and operational headquarters, as well as terrorists of the terrorist organization Hamas. The forces left the area at the end of the mission and there are no casualties to our forces.

Also Read | UK: Woman Sentenced to 27 Months in Prison and Licence for Sexually Abusing 13-Year-Old Boy, Sending Him Sex Videos.

It was the second time that Israeli forces have entered the Strip. The IDF launched a similar raid on Thursday morning. The IDF described that incursion "as part of preparations for the next stages of combat," and to "to prepare the battlefield."

The Israeli Air Force is eliminating a growing number of senior Hamas commanders as the terror organization intensified rocket fire across central Israel.

The air force killed the deputy head of Hamas's Intelligence Directorate, Shadi Barud. The IDF said Barud was responsible for planning the Oct. 7 massacre together with Gaza strongman Yahya Sinwar.

IDF also said that, IDF fighter jets had struck 3 senior Hamas operatives in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion. According to the IDF the battalion's operatives played a significant role in the invasion and attack against Israel on October 7, and is considered to be the most significant brigade of the Hamas terrorist organization.

According to IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, Hamas has begun activating its long-range rockets, as seen in salvos fired in recent days at Haifa in the north and Eilat in the south, as well as rocket fire at the Tel Aviv region on Thursday. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)