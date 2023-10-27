Bangor, October 27: A 13-year-old boy was sexually abused by a mother-of-four in her home when, occasionally, her children were present. Isobel Murphy (46) was awarded 27 months sentence both in prison and license on Thursday, October 26 for sexually abusing the teenage boy. All the offenses took place within the time frame of May 1 to June 2, 2021, at Murphy's previous residence in east Belfast. She now lives in Central Avenue in Bangor, UK.

After the boy's mother alerted the police, Isobel Murphy got arrested. The teenage boy spoke to police on June 16, 2021 and said that he was exploited both physically in person and through explicit text messages. He said that the sexual abuses began when Murphy gave him a phone in May 2021 and told she was sexually aroused by him. Murphy made sure that he had the snapchat app on the phone and told the boy to keep it discreet, Mirror quoted the victim. As per reports, Crown prosecutor Sam Magee KC said that during the time of crime, Isobel Murphy was 44 and her young victim was 13. Chennai Shocker: Teenager Sexually Abuses Five-Year-Old Girl, Detained.

Isobel Murphy confessed two counts of causing or inciting a child to participate in sexual activity, two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child and two counts of sexual communication with a child. Isobel Murphy's lawyer admitted that she and the teenage boy exchanged 350 Snapchat messages between May 29 and June 1 of 2021. Additionally, there was a video she forwarded to the minor, featuring her engaging in a solo sexual activity using a sex toy.

Magee disclosed that Murphy's offending got exposed when the boy's mother alerted the police after having read some of the Snapchat text messages. Murphy later admitted providing the child with a phone and confirmed that they exchanged messages but denied sending explicit sexual text messages and a video of herself. She also refuted any involvement in sexual activities with the child. A defence barrister said that Murphy was of "limited intellect" and was sorry about her actions. However, judge deferred from the view and spoke about the consequences Murphy's behaviour has had on the teenage boy. US Woman Arrested For Manslaughter After Her ‘Sexually Abused’ 17-Year-Old Daughter Dies in Kentucky.

The victim's family expressing dissatisfaction with the judgement said the offender should have been kept in prison for longer time. "She should have gotten longer. We heard in court about the stress she has suffered, but what about the child she abused? He's coming 16 now. He's had to move schools and his mental health is not good", added the victim's aunt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2023 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).