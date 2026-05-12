World News | Israel Passes Law Establishing Special Military Tribunal for October 7 Attack Suspects

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 12 (ANI): Israel's parliament, the Knesset, on Monday (local time) passed legislation establishing a special military tribunal to prosecute Palestinian militants accused of involvement in the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

According to The Times of Israel, the bill was approved with 93 votes in favour and none against, reflecting rare bipartisan support in the Knesset.

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The legislation was jointly introduced by Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman from the governing coalition and Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky from the opposition.

The law provides for the creation of a special court within Israel's military justice system to try nearly 300 alleged militants who were captured by Israeli security forces during the October 7 attack and have remained in detention since then, The Times of Israel reported.

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Under the legislation, the tribunal will be authorised to prosecute defendants on charges including genocide under Israel's 1950 Law for the Prevention of Genocide, harming Israeli sovereignty, causing war, assisting an enemy during wartime, and terrorism-related offences under Israel's 2016 anti-terror law.

According to The Times of Israel, individuals convicted of genocide charges could face the death penalty.

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin described the passage of the law as "one of the most important moments of the current Knesset".

"One can feel that we are doing the right thing by finding a way to unite at this moment, even though we are on the eve of elections and despite all the disagreements that exist," Levin said, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

Calling the tribunal a "historic framework", Rothman said the legislation was intended "to deliver justice and bring to trial the terrorists who carried out the worst massacre in the state's history."

Malinovsky stated that "these will be the trials of the modern-day Nazis, and they will go down in the history books".

She further dedicated the legislation to "the murdered victims, the hostages, and their families. In the end, our spirit and our ability to cope with and stand in the face of immense pain - that is what makes us great."

The Times of Israel reported that between 5,000 and 6,000 Palestinian militants, primarily from Hamas along with members of other armed groups, entered Israel by land, sea and air on October 7, 2023, launching coordinated attacks across multiple locations near the Gaza border.

The attacks resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people and the abduction of 251 hostages, many of whom were taken into Gaza. Israeli authorities have also accused the attackers of committing acts including torture and sexual violence during the assault.

The newly passed law also stipulates that individuals suspected, charged or convicted in connection with the October 7 attacks cannot be released as part of future prisoner exchange agreements.

However, according to the report, implementation of the tribunal may face delays due to disagreements between Israel's Defence Ministry and Finance Ministry over projected costs.

Hebrew media reports cited by The Times of Israel stated that the Defence Ministry estimates the tribunal would cost around NIS 5 billion (USD 1.72 billion), including the construction of a dedicated judicial complex and staffing involving hundreds of military and civilian personnel.

The Finance Ministry, however, reportedly estimates the cost at closer to NIS 2 billion (USD 689 million), arguing that the defence proposal is excessively expensive.

The Times of Israel further reported that proceedings of the tribunal will be open to the public and broadcast online through a dedicated website.

The tribunal is expected to consist of 15 judges, including individuals qualified to serve on Israel's Supreme Court as well as international jurists approved by the justice minister in consultation with the foreign minister.

Individual cases will reportedly be heard by panels of three judges, while trials involving multiple defendants will be overseen by five-judge panels. Appeals will be reviewed by the full 15-member bench, The Times of Israel reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)