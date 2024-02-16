Tel Aviv [Israel], February 16 (ANI): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday rejected a plan for international recognition of a Palestinian state and international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians.

After speaking with US President Joe Biden for 40 minutes and after the security cabinet meeting, he shared a post on social media X, clarifying his position regarding the recent talk of imposing a Palestinian state on Israel.

"At the cabinet meeting, I clarified my position regarding the recent talk of imposing a Palestinian state on Israel. My position is summed up in the following two sentences. Israel outright rejects international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians," he wrote on X.

Additionally, Netanyahu said, "Such an arrangement will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions."

Secondly, he said, "Israel will continue to oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state."

Israel PM added that this would give a huge reward to unprecedented terrorism.

"Such recognition in the wake of the October 7 massacre would give a huge reward to unprecedented terrorism and prevent any future peace settlement," he stated.

Netanyahu's comments come amid growing tension between him and US President Biden over critical issues regarding the Gaza war and the hostages, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Both the leaders spoke about the situation in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, emphasizing the need for a "credible and executable plan" for ensuring the safety and support of the civilians.

In the call between the two leaders, the second time in less than a week, the US President also emphasised the need to ensure humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza and secure the release of all hostages in Hamas captivity.

Reportedly, there is rising international pressure on Israel. On February 14, the Prime Ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand- all allies of the US in a joint statement called for a permanent ceasefire and urged Hamas to lay down its arms and release all hostages immediately. (ANI)

