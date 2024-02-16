Hadaka Matsuri, also known as the Naked Festival, is a traditional Japanese event celebrated in various parts of Japan. The festival of Hadaka Matsuri is particularly celebrated during the winter months. It typically involves participants wearing a minimum amount of clothing, usually just a fundoshi loincloth, sometimes with a short happi coat, and rarely completely naked, as they participate in various rituals and activities. This year, Hadaka Matsuri 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, February 17. During the festival, participants jostle and struggle to grab the sacred sticks, often resulting in a chaotic and frenzied atmosphere. As Hadaka Matsuri 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the Japanese festival. Naked Man Festival in Japan: Women to Participate in Hadaka Matsuri Event for First Time in History, But With Conditions.

Hadaka Matsuri 2024 Date

Hadaka Matsuri 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, February 17.

Hadaka Matsuri History

The festival of Hadaka Matsuri is deeply rooted in Japanese culture and tradition, with origins dating back centuries. As per historical records, one of the biggest and oldest festivals is the Owari Okunitama Shrine Hadaka Matsuri held in Inazawa, where the festival originated over 1300 years ago. Every year, men participate in this festival in the hope of gaining luck and fortune for the year ahead. The most famous part of the festival is when the shin-otoko enters the stage and has to find a way back to the shrine, called naoiden.

The men who participate must try and touch the shin-otoko to transfer their bad luck to him. During the nighttime ceremony, all the bad luck is transferred in a charcoal-colored giant mochi. The black mochi is made with rice mixed with the ashes of the burned Omamori from last year. The mochi is then buried in a secret location in the nearby forest.

Hadaka Matsuri Significance

The festival of Hadaka Matsuri is often associated with prayers for a bountiful harvest, fertility, and protection from misfortune. Participating in the Hadaka Matsuri requires a great deal of courage and physical endurance, especially given the cold weather conditions in which many of these festivals take place. The rituals and activities performed during the festival are believed to bring good luck and blessings to the community, ensuring abundance and prosperity for the coming year.

Hadaka Matsuri holds significant cultural and religious significance in Japan and continues to attract both participants and spectators from around the world who are eager to experience this unique and spirited tradition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2024 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).