Tel Aviv [Israel], June 18 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Israel Aerospace Industry (IAI) on Sunday.

As part of the visit, he was presented with an update on the activities of the aerospace industry by its Chairman Amir Peretz and CEO Boaz Levy.

In addition, Prime Minister Netanyahu toured an exhibition of advanced means and capabilities - in the fields of defence and attack.

"I am here visiting the aerospace industry, very impressed by the defence and attack tools we are developing here," said Netanyahu.

"We are determined to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Our strong opposition to returning to the original nuclear agreement contributes to the American decision not to do so. We also made it clear to our American friends that the agreements are more limited - they are also not acceptable to us. "

"In any case," he added, "as I make clear to them, make clear to the world and will make it clear here again: we will do everything we need to defend ourselves, on our own, against any threat." (ANI/TPS)

