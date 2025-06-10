Jerusalem, Jun 10 (AP) Israel says it has been informed that the United Kingdom will sanction two of its Cabinet ministers.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar did not provide their names in public remarks on Tuesday when he confirmed the news, but it appeared the sanctions would target Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, two far-right champions of Israeli settlements.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Military Launches Another Large-Scale Drone, Missile Attack on Kyiv and Odesa, Kills 3, Wounds 13.

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich both acknowledged the sanctions on social media, and Smotrich confirmed he was the target in his post. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)