Tel Aviv [Israel], March 24 (ANI): Six people have been lightly injured after an Iranian missile hit Tel Aviv, the Times of Israel reported on Tuesday.

It mentioned a Chanel 12 that cited police who said that a munition carrying about 100 kilograms of explosives impacted central Tel Aviv. Multiple buildings and vehicles were damaged in the attack. Missile parts also impacted in Rosh Ha'ayin, east of Tel Aviv.

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Meanwhile, Press TV said on Tuesday that Imam Ali Hospital in the city of Andimeshk has been evacuated and is no longer in service after direct attacks by the US and Israel.

As tensions continue to rise in West Asia and the Gulf region, Al Jazeera Breaking reported that an Israeli attack has hit a petrol station in southern Lebanon, which triggered a huge explosion and fire. It added that the Israeli army had issued displacement orders to residents.

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Earlier on Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the 78th wave of its retaliatory campaign, " Operation True Promise 4", targeting Israeli sites and several United States military bases in the region, according to Press TV.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IRGC said the latest phase of the operation involved missile and drone strikes against " highly sensitive" Israeli targets, such as Dimona, Tel Aviv, and Eilat, as well as several US military bases across the region.

The latest phase, it noted, "has set a distinct record in the timeline of the war."

According to Press TV, the Corps described the new phase as a significant escalation, saying missiles were launched while millions of people in Iran held large rallies with "clenched fists" expressing support for the government.

Also in Kuwait early Tuesday, seven overhead power transmission lines have gone out of service in several areas of the country due to damage caused by falling shrapnel resulting from air defence systems' interception operations, according to Anadolu News Agency.

According to Anadolu, this led to partial power outages in some regions, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said in a statement on X, citing spokeswoman Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat.

Amid these developments, a fresh report from the Human Rights watch on Tuesday claimed that the Iranian forces have appeared to deliberately target at least two civilian commercial ships in and around the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month on March 11-- which would amount to war crimes.

Security situation continues to evolve in West Asia and Gulf after US-Israel launched military operations Epic Fury and Roaring Lion against Iran. The strikes resulted in the death of key leaders of Iranian leadership and has since then seen attacks on military assets as well as energy infrastructure. With the conflict in its fourth week now, the impact has been felt across the region and the world at large, with tensions around the Strait of Hormuz that has also intensified concerns over global energy security, with supply bottlenecks and damaged infrastructure. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)