Tel Aviv [Israel], March 8 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday conducted a fresh round of military strikes across Tehran, targeting key infrastructure belonging to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and other components of the Iranian regime's security apparatus.

In an official statement released on its Telegram channel, the IDF said the latest wave of operations included the targeted destruction of the IRGC's Space Force headquarters as well as approximately 50 ammunition bunkers, a Basij base, an internal security command centre, and a compound linked to the IRGC Ground Forces.

Also Read | US Asks India to Purchase Stranded Russian Oil Cargoes to Stabilise Global Markets amid Iran Conflict, Says Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

"The IDF struck dozens of additional Iranian terror regime infrastructure. Approximately 50 bunkers that stored Iranian terror regime ammunition in an Internal Security base. A Basij base. Internal security command center. A compound belonging to the IRGC's Ground Forces," the statement read.

According to the statement, the IRGC Space Force headquarters functioned as a command, research and transmission centre associated with the Iranian Space Agency, which operates under the regime's military structures.

Also Read | UAE Air Defence Intercepts 16 Ballistic Missiles and 113 UAVs in Latest Iranian Attack.

The site also housed research facilities and a command-and-control framework for the "Khayyam" satellite, launched in August 2022 and reportedly used by the IRGC for activities against Israel, including intelligence gathering, the IDF stated.

"The IDF is continuing to deepen damage to the Iranian terror regime's arrays and systems. The Israeli Air Force, directed by the IDF Intelligence Directorate, struck dozens of terror regime infrastructure sites across Iran," the statement added.

The Basij and Internal Security Forces, both integrated into Iran's armed forces, were described by the IDF as essential components of the regime's operations, including crowd control, transportation route security and facility protection.

The statement also highlighted their role in suppressing protests within Iran, accusing the forces of employing "systematic and brutal violence" against civilians in recent months.

"The Internal Security Forces and the Basij are part of the Iranian terrorist regime's Armed Forces and have advanced terrorist activities for years," the IDF stated.

The Israeli military reaffirmed its intention to continue targeting what it described as mechanisms of the Iranian terror regime across Iranian territory.

The development comes amid escalated tensions in West Asia, following the killing of 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28. The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic.

In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple Arab countries and Israeli assets across the region. Israel, along with the US, continued its strikes on Tehran, with Tel Aviv widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militant groups. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)