Tel Aviv [Israel], June 22 (ANI/TPS): Starting Monday, June 23, Israeli airlines will be allowed to operate flights that depart from Israel.

According to the outline approved by all authorised entities, subject to severe security and safety restrictions, the number of passengers on each flight will be limited to only 50 for the time being.

Also Read | India Has Oil Supplies to Last Several Weeks, Continues to Receive Energy From Several Routes: Hardeep Singh Puri Assures Fuel Supply Stability As Iran Mulls Strait of Hormuz Shutdown (Watch Video).

A passenger departing only be able to purchase a return flight ticket to Israel for a date that is at least 30 days away.

This limitation was implemented, said the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety, out of a desire to provide space on the return flights to Israel for the many Israelis who went abroad before the start of the war with Iran and are waiting to return to Israel. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | How Will Strait of Hormuz Blockade by Iran in Response to US Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites Impact India’s Energy Procurement? Experts Explain.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)