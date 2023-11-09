Tel Aviv [Israel], November 9 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen went to the European Parliament Wednesday together with families of some of the more than 240 Israelis being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza to demand that the European Union act to free all of them.

The meeting began with a minute of silence in memory of the 1,400 people murdered in the terrible massacre of October 7.

Cohen held what he described as a "special meeting" with the participation of more than 200 members of the European Parliament, ambassadors and senior representatives in which the family members told their stories about the nightmare they have been living since October 7.

They also met with the President of the Parliament Ursula von der Leyen and other senior officials.

"None of them remained indifferent to the stories," Cohen said, "and all promised to work for the return of the abducted."

"The leaders of the European Union must think as if the children and their parents are being held captive by Hamas," he added, "and exert pressure by all means on the murderous terrorist organization to bring about the release of the abductees."

President von der Leyen said that she gave Cohen Europe's, "full solidarity in the wake of Hamas' terror attack of 7/10," and that she reiterated her call for the immediate release of all hostages held in Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

