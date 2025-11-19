Tel Aviv [Israel], November 19 (ANI/TPS): The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), on behalf of the Mossad for Intelligence and Special Operations (Israel's international intelligence agency), revealed wave of terrorist infrastructure being built by the Hamas leadership in the heart of Europe, calling this a "The Hamas Octopus."

The PMO added that terrorist infrastructures built by Hamas in Europe with the aim of carrying out attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets were recently thwarted and said close cooperation between the Mossad and European intelligence and law enforcement services led to the seizure of weapons caches and the arrests of terrorist operatives on the continent.

Law enforcement authorities in Europe, including in Germany and Austria, carried out a series of complex raids, resulting in the arrest of terrorist operatives and the exposure of weapons caches intended to be used by terrorist cells to harm innocent people 'on command'.

"The involvement of the organization's leadership from Qatar in promoting terrorist activity is not being exposed for the first time, although senior members of the movement often deny it publicly time and again, as part of their efforts to protect the image of the Hamas organization in the eyes of international public opinion," said the PMO. (ANI/TPS)

