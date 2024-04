Tel Aviv [Israel], April 9 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that overnight its warplanes attacked the military infrastructures of the Syrian army in the Mhajjah area of the country. In addition, last night the IDF attacked with artillery fire a position of the Syrian army in the south of the country.

Also overnight, one rocket launch was detected from Syrian territory towards the Yonatan area in the Golan Heights. There were no casualties. The IDF attacked with artillery fire the sources of the rocket fire.

In addition, during the night two rocket launches were detected emanating from Lebanese territory towards the area of Kibbutz Misgav. The rockets fell in open areas. There were no casualties. (ANI/TPS)

