Tel Aviv [Israel], April 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed the "profound grief" of the nation on Sunday following the death of Sgt.-First Class (Res.) Lidor Porat, who was killed during intense combat operations in southern Lebanon.

The Prime Minister's statement comes amid a difficult period of operational friction on the northern front, highlighting the high human cost of the ongoing conflict.

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In a formal address, the Prime Minister extended his personal sympathies, alongside those of his wife, Sara Netanyahu, to the Porat family. He characterised the fallen reservist as a dedicated guardian of the state whose sacrifice was made in the direct defence of Israel's northern border communities.

In a post on X, he said, "My wife and I, together with all the citizens of Israel, share in the profound grief of, and send our deepest condolences to, the family of fallen soldier Sgt.-First Class (Res.) Lidor Porat of blessed memory, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon."

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The "difficult incident" that claimed the life of Sgt.-First Class Porat also resulted in several other Israeli fighters being wounded. While the specific details of the tactical engagement were not disclosed, the Prime Minister pivoted to the resilience of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) personnel currently on the ground.

"I wish a speedy and full recovery to our fighters who were wounded in this difficult incident. Together with his comrades, Lidor fought heroically to defend our communities and our citizens, as we shall continue to do. May his memory be a blessing," he said.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday also confirmed that a reserve soldier was killed during combat operations in southern Lebanon, even as Israeli leadership and international allies reacted to the escalation in the border region.

In an official statement, the military said, "The name of a fallen soldier whose family has been notified was cleared for publication," identifying the soldier as "Sergeant First Class (Res.) Lidor Porat, aged 31, from Ashdod, a soldier in the 7106th Battalion, 769th Regional Brigade" who, according to the IDF, "fell during combat in southern Lebanon."

The IDF added that the incident also resulted in multiple injuries among troops. "In the incident in which Sergeant First Class (Res.) Lidor Porat fell, an additional soldier was severely injured, four soldiers were moderately injured, and four additional soldiers were lightly injured," the statement said. It further noted, "The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified."

According to Army Radio reports cited by The Jerusalem Post, Porat and his unit were operating in Kafr Kila when a D-9 military bulldozer reportedly ran over an explosive device believed to be planted by Hezbollah, triggering a powerful detonation. Israeli authorities are now investigating when the device was placed and whether the incident constitutes a violation of the prevailing ceasefire arrangements along the border.

The escalation comes amid continued Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon, with reports of air strikes and artillery fire targeting areas described by the IDF as linked to Hezbollah movements near what has been referred to as the "yellow line."

According to media reports, Israel has carried out fresh strikes, including one targeting individuals allegedly approaching restricted zones and another near a tunnel entrance south of the demarcation line.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, has criticised Israel's continued operations, with its leadership warning against what it called repeated violations while diplomatic efforts are underway.

In parallel, international attention has also been drawn to Israel's strategic alignment with the United States. Donald Trump, in a statement on his social media platform Truth Social, described Israel as a "GREAT Ally of the United States of America," praising its military resilience and asserting that the country demonstrates strong battlefield resolve during regional tensions.

The developments underscore rising volatility along the Israel-Lebanon frontier, where both sides continue to trade accusations amid fragile security conditions and ongoing military operations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)