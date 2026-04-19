Academy Award winner Charlize Theron has offered a powerful new perspective on the 1991 shooting death of her father, revealing that she has finally moved past the trauma that once loomed over her life. Speaking candidly about the night her mother, Gerda, killed her father in self-defence, Theron shared that she has reached a profound sense of closure."I’m not haunted by this stuff anymore," Theron stated in a recent interview. The 50-year-old actress, who was 15 at the time of the incident, says that breaking the silence surrounding the tragedy has been instrumental in her healing. ‘The Odyssey’: Is Travis Scott Really in Christopher Nolan’s Upcoming Epic? Viral Teaser Sparks Curiosity (Watch Video).

Charlize Theron Opens Up About Her Mom Killing Her Dad

The event occurred at the family’s farm in South Africa when Theron’s father, Charles, a lifelong alcoholic, arrived home in a violent rage. While speaking to The New York Times, Theron recalled the hyper-vigilance she felt as a child, noting how she could sense his mood before he even entered the house."I went into my room, I turned my lights off, and I was scared," Theron recounted. "My window faced the driveway, and I could tell the level of anger, frustration, or unhappiness by the way he drove in."

After Charles fired three shots through a bedroom door where Theron and her mother were hiding, Gerda returned fire to save their lives. "None of the bullets ever hit us, which is just a miracle," Theron said. "My mum ended the threat."

Addressing the 'Ghost' of Addiction

While the shooting was a singular traumatic event, Theron emphasised that the true "ghost" that followed her into adulthood was the daily reality of living with an addict. She noted that the unpredictability of her father’s behaviour had a more lasting impact on her psyche than the night he died."I think what more affected me for my adult life... was more the every day living of a child living in the house with an alcoholic and waking up not knowing what was going to happen," she explained.

For years, Theron avoided the truth, telling people her father had died in a car accident. "I just pretended like it didn't happen," she admitted in a previous discussion with Howard Stern. "I didn't tell anybody I didn't want to tell anybody... Who wants to tell that story? Nobody wants to tell that story."

Advocacy Through Shared Experience

Theron’s decision to speak openly now is rooted in a desire to help others who feel isolated by similar family dynamics. By sharing her story, she hopes to destigmatise the conversation around domestic violence and addiction."I think these things should be talked about because it makes other people not feel alone," Theron said. "I never knew about a story like that. When this happened to us, I thought we were the only people."She added, "I’m not ashamed to talk about it, because I do think that the more we talk about these things, the more we realize we are not alone in any of it."

A Philosophy of Resilience

Today, Theron credits her mother’s strength for her ability to "swim" rather than "sink" after the tragedy. She recalls her mother’s straightforward approach to the trauma: "Her philosophy was 'This is horrible. Acknowledge that this is horrible. Now make a choice. Will this define you? Are you going to sink or are you going to swim?' That was it." Women’s Day 2026 Special: 10 Most Bada** Female Characters in Hollywood Movies Who Redefined Strength on Screen.

Charlize Theron Recalls Moment Her Mom Killed Her Dad

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As she continues her career, most recently starring in the thriller Apex, Theron remains focused on her future and her two daughters. "I don't want to live in that space for the rest of my life," she concluded, signalling that the past is no longer a haunting presence, but a chapter of survival that is firmly closed.

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