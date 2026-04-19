Washington DC, April 19: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that American representatives, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be travelling to Pakistan on Monday to hold ceasefire negotiations with Iran. Further, he warned of severe repercussions, including attack on Iranian energy and civil infrastructure, if Iran "doesn't take the deal." The US President made the remarks in a post on Truth Social. Speaking to Fox News reporter Trey Yingst, Trump said that this is the "last chance" for Iran to agree to a deal, and vowed to not make the same mistake as former President Obama.

"If Iran does not sign this deal, the whole country is getting blown up," the US president told the Fox News reporter. Asked about the delegation heading to Pakistan, Trump said he is sending "special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner back to Islamabad." "My people are arriving Monday night--that's tomorrow. I'm sending Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner back to Islamabad. They know the players, they know how to make a deal. They'll be there for talks this week. We're giving diplomacy one last chance, but the clock has run out. Most of the points are already conceded; they know they can't have the nuclear [weapons]. That's over. It's been obliterated. Now they just need to sign the paper and open the Strait." Trump said. ‘Who Is He To Deprive a Nation of Its Rights?’: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Slams Donald Trump Over Nuclear Restrictions.

Last week in Islamabad US Vice President J D Vance had led negotiations with Iranian intermediaries but those discussions ended without a breakthrough. Steve Witkoff is President Trump's special envoy to the Middle East while Kushner is his son-in-law. In his Truth Social post on Sunday (today), Trump also accused Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement "Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz -- A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn't nice, was it? My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan -- They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations."

On the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, he claimed that it was Iran on the losing end with the closure causing a loss of USD 500 million per day to the country while claiming that the "United States loses nothing". He reiterated the assertion of a fair deal on the table for Iran and said that he would no longer remain a "nice guy"and that the US would strike Iran's power plants and bridges.

"Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it. They're helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day! The United States loses nothing. In fact, many Ships are headed, right now, to the U.S., Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up, compliments of the IRGC, always wanting to be "the tough guy!" We're offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don't, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They'll come down fast, they'll come down easy and, if they don't take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT'S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!", Trump said. Strait of Hormuz Crisis: US Deploys Warships, Attack Helicopters as Blockade of Iranian Ports Intensifies.

‘Offering a Very Fair, Reasonable Deal’

The latest set of remarks by Trump comes as the clock ticks for the two-week ceasefire which is set to end on April 22. CNN reported that Iran has not immediately confirmed the plans. The first round of ceasefire negotiations ended in a gridlock between Tehran and Washington over the energy artery- Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear capacities.