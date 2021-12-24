Tel Aviv [Israel], December 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has held the first phone conversation with new Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and invited him to visit Jerusalem, the office of the Israeli prime minister said.

"Today, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held the first phone conversation with new Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who assumed office earlier this month," the office said in a statement on late Thursday.

Bennett wished Nehammer success and thanked him for the Austrian support for Israel.

The leaders also exchanged opinions about the fight against the coronavirus and its new strain, Omicron, as well as agreed to maintain close relations between the two nations.

The Israeli prime minister invited the Austrian chancellor to visit his country when the epidemiological situation improves. (ANI/Sputnik)

