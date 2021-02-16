Tel Aviv [Israel], February 15 (ANI): Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine appears to reduce symptomatic coronavirus infections by more than 90 per cent in the real world, according to Israeli researchers.

According to CNN, the preliminary findings published on Monday suggest that the vaccine remains remarkably effective in a mass vaccination campaign -- outside the carefully controlled conditions of a clinical trial.

The Clalit Research Institute analysed data on 1.2 million people, about half of whom had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Researchers compared patients who received the vaccine with similar individuals who hadn't.

The rate of symptomatic Covid-19 -- meaning people who were infected with the coronavirus and felt sick -- decreased by 94 per cent among people who received two doses of the vaccine, according to a press release from Clalit. The rate of serious illness decreased by 92 per cent.

CNN further reported that while full details of the study weren't immediately available, and the research hasn't yet been peer-reviewed. Still, the findings are consistent with data from Pfizer's own vaccine trial, which found that the vaccine conferred 95 per cent protection against symptomatic Covid-19.

Researchers in the Pfizer trial randomly assigned patients to receive either the vaccine or a placebo. Then they looked to see how many people got sick in each group and found that the vaccine sharply reduced illness.

The company's study was a randomised controlled trial. The Israeli study, on the other hand, was observational, meaning researchers didn't randomly pick who got the vaccine and who didn't.

"That can pose problems; people who choose to get vaccinated, for example, may also be more likely to take other steps to protect themselves. Researchers said they tried to account for those types of effects, however. And observational studies are important because they can offer certain insight into how well vaccines protect people under real-world conditions," CNN reported. (ANI)

