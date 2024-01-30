Tel Aviv [Israel], January 30 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli soldier wounded in a car-ramming terrorist attack Monday morning is now in stable condition after completing eight hours of surgery. A spokesman for Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where the soldier was taken for treatment, said he underwent a series of orthopaedic surgeries conducted by three different teams from the hospital's orthopaedic department to treat injuries to his limbs.

The soldier was transferred to the hospital's intensive care unit for observation.

Also Read | Indian Navy Anti Piracy Operation: Navy Rescues Hijacked Fishing Vessel 'Al Naemi' With Somali Pirates, Saves Crew and 19 Pakistanis.

The attack took place at a Haifa naval base. After the soldier was hit by the car, its driver emerged from with an axe. Soldiers shot the terrorist when he tried to attack them. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)