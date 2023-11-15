Tel Aviv [Israel], November 15 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces announced on Wednesday the capture of Hamas's Falestin outpost in the northern Gaza Strip.

Although the outpost was disguised by Hamas as a training base, numerous attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers originated from the facility. Soldiers uncovered terror tunnels, explosives and booby-trapped mines.

The IDF said soldiers directed aircraft and artillery strikes, killing dozens of terrorists and destroying launching posts for mortars and anti-tank rockets, observation posts and what the military called "significant" command and control infrastructure.

Meanwhile, on Israel's border with Lebanon, air-raid sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona, signalling the first attack from Lebanon after some 18 hours of relative quiet. (ANI/TPS)

