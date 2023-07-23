Tel Aviv [Israel], July 23 (ANI/TPS): Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) a statement Sunday on how the day marks nine years since IDF Lt Hadar Goldin was killed in combat in Gaza and his body was taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist group.

Hamas took advantage of a ceasefire brokered by the international community to go out and take the soldiers remains. Hamas has used his body ever since as a bargaining chip.

Also Read | Reverse Seema Haider! Indian Woman Anju, Who Fell in Love With Pakistani Man on Facebook, Crosses Border To Unite With Him, Say Reports .

Lt Goldin an another soldier, First Sergeant Oron Shaul, both fell Operation Protective Edge in July of 2014.

“For nine years, the terrorist organization has held Lt Goldin and First Sergeant Oron Shaul’s (another fallen IDF soldier) bodies captive,” said the ministry in a statement. “The international community must act to end this humanitarian travesty and return both boys to their families so that they can be laid to rest. This is a religious and moral duty.”

Also Read | Oklahoma Triple Murder-Suicide: Mother Kills 10-Month-Old Boy, 6-Year-Old Son and 11-Year-Old Daughter Before Turning Gun on Herself in Tulsa.

The Foreign Ministry also called on the international community to act to free Israeli citizens, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al- Sayed who are also being held captive by the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)