Mumbai, July 23: Amid the buzz over Seema Haider and Sachin Meena, reports emerge of an Indian who fell in love and went to Pakistan to unite with her lover. According to the reports, a woman named Anju (35), a resident of Rajasthan, has gone to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be with her lover, identified as Nasrullah (29). The man is a resident of the Dir district. The entry on her passport confirmed her arrival in Pakistan.

As per the reports, Anju arrived in Pakistan on July 21. Anju said that she had come to Pakistan only and only to meet Nasrullah. Reportedly, Nasrullah used to work as a teacher in Dir district. But now he earns his earnings as a medical representative. Both have confirmed that they met on social media. They started talking on Facebook and became close. Soon their friendship blossomed into love, and now she has taken such a huge step to meet her lover. Seema Haider-Like Case in Jharkhand: Polish Woman Barbara Polak Flies to India With Six-Year-Old Daughter to Marry Man She Met on Instagram Two Years Back (Watch Video).

Sources said that Pakistani security agencies are on alert after Anju stepped foot in the country. They reportedly interrogated Anju regarding her arrival. In response, Anju has said that she has come here to meet Nasrullah because she cannot live without him. Reports added that her visit visa had not expired yet. Seema Haider Case: Pakistani Woman, Who Illegally Crossed Borders for 'PUBG Lover', Requests PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath To Let Her Stay in India.

Earlier in May, Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman, sneaked into India via Nepal to be with her Indian boyfriend Sachin Meena, who she met on an online game called PUBG. 30-year-old Seema Haider, who hails from Sindh province in Pakistan, crossed over to India illegally to be with Sachin in Greater Noida. She has urged PM Narendra Modi and has written to President Droupadi Murmu, requesting them to allow her to stay in India. However, she has been subjected to an investigation by security agencies over spy allegations and her renewed efforts to stay in India.

