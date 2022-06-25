New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Ahead of the G7 Summit where he will be meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it will be a pleasure to meet Scholz again after the productive India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) which was held last month.

"I will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany at the invitation of Chancellor of Germany, H.E. Mr. Olaf Scholz, for the G7 Summit under the German Presidency. It will be a pleasure to meet Chancellor Scholz again after the productive India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) last month," PM Modi said in his departure statement.

In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on important global issues impacting humanity, Germany has also invited other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the G7 Summit.

During the sessions of the Summit, PM Modi will also exchange views with the G7 counties, G7 partner countries and guest International Organisations on various topics including energy, climate, food security.

"I will be exchanging views with the G7 counties, G7 partner countries and guest International Organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy. I look forward to meeting leaders of some of the participating G7 and guest countries on the sidelines of the Summit," he said in the official statement.

PM Modi said that in Germany he also looks forward to meeting members of the Indian Diaspora in from across Europe, who are contributing immensely to their local economies as also enriching our relations with European countries.

"On my way back to India, I will make a brief stopover in Abu Dhabi, UAE for a meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi on June 28, 2022 to convey my personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi," he added. (ANI)

