Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Milan, Apr 9 (AP) An explosion at a hydroelectric plant Tuesday in Italy's Apennine Mountains south of Bologna left at least four workers with burns and another six reported missing, the Italian news agency LaPresse reported.

The explosion occurred at the hydroelectric plant at the Suviana Dam, some 70 kilometers ( 40 miles) southwest of Bologna.

Also Read | European Union and India Join Hands To Promote Startups Working in EV Battery Recycling Technologies and Boost Cooperation in Clean and Green Sector.

The mayor of the nearby town of Camugnano, Marco Masinara, said the explosion happened nine levels below ground during work on turbines, the daily il Resto di Carlino reported. He indicated there were difficulties in reaching the victims.

Police and firefighters were responding to the explosion. (AP)

Also Read | Baisakhi 2024: Pakistan High Commission Grants 2,843 Visas to Indian Sikh Pilgrims for Baisakhi Festivities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)