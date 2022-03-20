Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir People's Justice Front (JKPJF) organized a seminar titled "Eid Nouroz and Kashmiryat" on Saturday at Mirgund Pattan where ulemas a large number of people participated.

Ulemas and other scholars enlightened people on the significance of Navroo and other religious/cultural festivals. They also spoke on Kashmir and Kashmiryat.

Chairman of the JKPJF Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi in his address said that Novrooz is an important festival for the Shia sect as Mahashivratri is for Kashmiri Pandits and Basant Panchami is for the Sikh community.

According to Rizvi, Kashmir is the only place in the world where Novrioz and Mahashivratri were observed, cutting across the lines of religion and sects, since times immemorial.

He added, "It is very unfortunate, that since the mid-eighties a particular school of thought was promoted in the valley."

Rizvi also said that this beautiful garden named Kashmir, adorned and embellished by the people of different sects and communities has been vitiated, adding that festivals that were a source of joy and jubilation have been turned into gloomy affairs.

Speaking on Kashmiri Pandits, Rizvi said, "Kashmiri Pandits who were well versed and embedded into the fabric of Kashmiriyat were butchered by the proponents of this new ideology, exported by our neighbour into Kashmir Valley and rest had to migrate; leaving behind their properties and livelihood."

Moulvi Ghularn Hassan, while speaking on the occasion, said that the OIC conference is scheduled to be held shortly in Pakistan, in which Kashmir and Palestine issues will be discussed. But, they never discuss the issue of minority Shia and Ahmadi communities living in Pakistan who are being slaughtered in hundreds every year.

OIC does not even discuss the matter of atrocities committed upon the Islamic minorities, in the Islamic nation of Pakistan.

Hassan said that recently more than sixty Shias were martyred in a mosque at Peshawar, during Friday prayers. There cannot be a bigger sin than this where people are killed when they are performing religious prayers, and the killers are also the followers of Islam. One can imagine how they would give treated the non-followers in Kashmir valley.

He also highlighted that since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, with the help of Pakistan, the execution of the Shia community has escalated. He stressed that OIC shall castigate Afghanistan and Pakistan for this inhumanity committed.

Ajaz Mustfa in his address said that the front is duty-bound to revive old culture in Kashmir and safeguard its age-old tradition of brotherhood and religious harmony to revive peace and tranquillity in the region and revive the Kashmiriyat. (ANI)

