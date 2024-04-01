Islamabad [Pakistan], April 1 (ANI): Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Sunday declared its intention to rally for the release of its founder and former prime minister Imran Khan after Eid reported Dunya News.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan made the announcement during a gathering in Peshawar, affirming that the founder would be freed from prison and cited all cases as political.

Also Read | Pakistan Honour Killing: Man Strangles His Sister in Presence of Their Father as Brother Films the Killing, Accused Held.

"PTI founder's ideology will win," Barrister Gohar said are quoted by Dunya News.

"The independence of the judiciary is necessary. There will be resistance on the streets after Eid," Gohar added.

Also Read | Layoffs 2024: US States Missouri and Michigan Hit by Mass Layoffs in Automobile, Manufacturing and Other Sectors, More Employees To Be Affected.

According to Dunya News, Barrister Gohar affirmed that the gang occupying the country took away the independence of the judiciary. He pledged to take back the mandate from these 'thieves and dacoits.'

PTI on Sunday held a street power show to extend support for the autonomy of the judiciary and the release of party founder Imran Khan, as reported by Geo News.

Previously, six judges of the Islamabad High Court wrote to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to convene a judicial convention over the matter of accusing the country's spy agencies of interfering in judicial matters

Gohar Ali Khan, after meeting with Imran Khan on March 29 in Adiala Jail, said, "The PTI is going to stage a rally for the freedom of the judiciary on the directives issued by the founder of the PTI." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)