Islamabad, April 1: According to the Pakistani authorities on Sunday, March 31, a man who reportedly recorded his brother strangling their sister to death has been taken into custody in connection with the most recent honour killing that has shocked the nation. In the vicinity of Toba Tek Singh region in the central-eastern region of Punjab, 22-year-old Maria Bibi was reportedly strangled by her brother on March 17. Her death was purportedly caused by her brother Muhammad Faisal, while her father Abdul Sattar was present.

The girl seems to be being strangled by Faisal on a bed in the family home while their father watches on in a video that was captured by the woman's other brother, Shehbaz, and later went viral on social media. Pakistan Honour Killing: Teenage Girl Killed by Family for Featuring With Boy in Viral Video, Her Friend Narrowly Escapes Similar Fate.

In the video, Shehbaz can be heard saying, "Father, tell him to let go," but he is ignored as his brother keeps strangling the lifeless body for almost two minutes. After Faisal finishes, his father gives him water to drink. It was not until March 24 that the authorities learned the girl had not died from natural causes. We filed a complaint and became the complainants, according to a police official in Toba Tek Singh. Sattar and Faisal were taken into custody soon after, while Shehbaz was taken into custody on Saturday night to ascertain the degree of his participation. Honour Killing in Pakistan: Woman Burnt Alive by Family Members in Punjab Province As She Wants To Marry a Man of Her Choice.

A significant portion of Pakistani society adheres to a rigid code of "honour," with women subservient to their male relatives in matters of education, work, and potential spouses. In Pakistan, hundreds of women are slain by males each year on suspicion of breaking this code. In 2022, 316 "honour" crimes against women were reported in Pakistan, according to the Human Rights Commission of that nation.

