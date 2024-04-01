Michigan, April 1: US layoffs have increased since the beginning of 2024, resulting in many job cuts. From companies like Google, Amazon, Meta and more, the layoffs in 2024 have sparked concerns among employees across the country for the safety of their jobs. Among the ongoing job cuts in US, a report said there was a notable spike in the mass layoffs in the manufacturing and automobile industries.

According to a report by Newsweek, US states like Michigan and Missouri witnessed an increase of 1,204 and 1,443 in the manufacturing and automobile sectors, respectively. The report highlighted that Michigan state in the US was hit by mass layoffs in the manufacturing sector and said the Department of Labour confirmed this. Missouri state suffered a mass layoff wave in the automobile sector. TCS Layoffs: US Techies Allege Tata Consultancy Services 'Illegally' Fired Them to Hire 'Lower-Paid' Indian Workers on H-1B Visa.

Due to the rising job losses, the states across the country have witnessed an increase in the national unemployment rate in February 2024. The report highlighted that General Motors laid off 1,314 workers across two plans through March 25. General Motors cut 1,000 jobs from its Orion Assembly facility and 400 from its Lansing Grand River Assembly. Many job roles were cut in the US automobile sector, such as 332 school bus drivers being laid off from Missouri Central School Bus. The Missouri layoffs were announced as the companies ended their contracts with local school districts. GE Layoffs: LM Wind Power To Lay Off 1,000 Workforce, Indian Employees Likely To Be Affected.

The report emphasised that the food manufacturing, biotech, and big tech companies announced other layoffs. The Department of Labour said the jobless claims for the week ending March 23 were below the projects of 2,10,000. The report mentioned that the layoffs in 2024 suggested that it would take more work for the laid-off workers to find immediate employment opportunities. The layoffs in Missouri affected hundreds of full-time and part-time employees and led to the closure of the facilities. The Student Transportation of America from Kansas City would also reportedly lay off 149 employees in June 30, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2024 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).