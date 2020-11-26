Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 26 (ANI): Thanking the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for taking care of the Indian community in the UAE, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar started his two-day Abu Dhabi visit on Wednesday.

They discussed the advancement of cooperation between the two countries in the post-COVID era.

Also Read | US Coronavirus Daily Death Toll Crosses 2,000 in Past 24 Hours, a 6-Month High.

The external affairs minister said in a tweet that the UAE's "care and consideration" of the large Indian community residing there was deeply appreciated.

"Thank HH @MohamedBinZayed for receiving me on arrival at Abu Dhabi. Conveyed the greetings and good wishes of Prime Minister @narendramodi. UAE's care and consideration of its large Indian community are deeply appreciated," Jaishankar tweeted.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Dies at 60: Argentina President Cristina Kirchner, Indian Politicians Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, US Democrat Jessica Ramos & Others Pay Tribute.

Jaishankar said that the two leaders exchanged views on important regional and international issues, during the meet. "Discussed advancing our strategic cooperation in the post-COVID era. Exchanged views on important regional and international issues. Always a pleasure to return to UAE," his subsequent tweet read.

Before this, Jaishankar ended his two-day visit to Bahrain.

In the last leg of his tour, Jaishankar will travel to Seychelles on November 27 and 28. He will call on the newly elected President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, to present greetings of Prime Minister Modi and discuss with him the priorities of the new government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)