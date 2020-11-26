Washington, November 26: Over 2,000 people have died due to COVID-19 in the US in the past 24 hours. The numbers have crossed 2,000 for the first time since May and with hospitals across the country already full.

The death toll reached 2,100 on Tuesday, with another 200,000 people infected, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, numbers that experts say could grow with millions of Americans defying official warnings and travelling for Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Deliveries Can Happen Before Christmas 2020 'Only if Things Go Well'.

US Coronavirus Daily Death Toll Crosses 2,000 in Past 24 Hours

#BREAKING Over 2,000 US Covid deaths in 24 hours, a six-month high: Johns Hopkins pic.twitter.com/QDegeC2r5O — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 26, 2020

According to reports, on May 7, 2,770 Americans died from the virus.

Here's what Dr Tatiana Prowell said:

We were already in 1st place for # of ppl infected w/ #coronavirus & # of #COVID19 deaths, but all the #Thanksgiving travel ensures no one will catch us either. The US "each person for himself" mindset is killing hundreds of thousands of us. Devastating to watch. #MedTwitter pic.twitter.com/7JHeO2CG2s — Tatiana Prowell, MD (@tmprowell) November 24, 2020

Dr Tatiana Prowell of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine took to Twitter to say, “The US ‘each person for himself’ mindset is killing hundreds of thousands of us. Devastating to watch,” Prowell said on Twitter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).