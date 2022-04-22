New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson here and discussed bilateral ties and implementation of the India-UK Roadmap 2030.

"Delighted to call on UK PM @BorisJohnson during his India visit. Discussed our expanding partnership and implementing the #IndiaUK Roadmap 2030," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Johnson at a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan where the UK Prime Minister received a Guard of Honour.

"It is a very auspicious moment in India-UK friendship and two democracies, largest and one of the oldest. I do not think things have ever been so strong and good between India and UK as they are now," Johnson said.

The British Prime Minister thanked PM Narendra Modi for a "fantastic welcome".

"They (people of Gujarat) put on a fantastic welcome for us. It was absolutely extraordinary. I have never seen such a joyful reception. I would have not gotten the same reception anywhere else in the world. It was amazing to see your (PM Modi's) home state for the first time," PM Johnson said, talking about his Gujarat visit.

Johnson had arrived in Gujarat on Thursday at the start of his two-day visit to India to hold in-depth talks on the UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier today the British PM laid a wreath at Raj Ghat here and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)

