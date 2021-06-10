Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Thursday and appreciated his commitment to taking the partnership between two countries to higher levels.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Kuwait on his first bilateral visit to the Gulf nation early today, also carryied a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

"Called on PM HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Conveyed our felicitations on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Appreciated his commitment to taking our partnership to higher levels. Our historical ties have been reinforced through our joint fight against COVID19," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Jaishankar also celebrated the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations. He also signed an MoU that suppose to give Indian workers in Kuwait greater legal protection.

"Welcomed the openness to address the issues of Indian community in Kuwait. Witnessed signing of a MoU that will give our workers greater legal protection. Launched the celebration of 60th anniversary of our ties," he said further.

The external affairs minister mentioned that the discussion between the two countries were productive.

"Productive discussions with Finance Minister Ahmed Nasser Mohammed AlSabah of Kuwait. Aimed at taking forward our traditional friendship. Appreciate the presence of Commerce Minister Dr Abdullah Issa Al-Salman in the talks," he tweeted.

In recent weeks, to help fight the second wave of COVID-19 in India, the Government of Kuwait has been at the forefront to ensure a sustained and reliable supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen to India by establishing an Air/Sea Bridge.

Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, State of Kuwait had visited India on March 17-18. Both countries had agreed to establish a Joint Commission at Foreign Ministers' level during the visit. (ANI)

