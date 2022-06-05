External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on a diplomatic visit to Slovakia and Czech Republic (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Prague [Czech Republic], June 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Slovakia and the Czech Republic from June 2 to 6 met Czech Republic Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jan Lipavsky to discuss bilateral ties between the two nations on Sunday.

The discussions involved talks on taking the European Union-India partnership forward and steady progress in bilateral cooperation.

Also Read | 'Views of Fringe Elements': India on Qatar's Response to Comments on Prophet Muhammad (Check Tweet).

Taking to Twitter, S Jaishankar called his meeting with the Czech Foreign Minister warm and productive.

"As Czech Republic takes over EU Presidency, discussed taking India-EU partnership forward," he tweeted.

Also Read | Bangladesh Container Depot Fire: 45 Killed Including Nine Firefighters, Over 500 Injured in Massive Fire in Chittagong.

The ministers of the two nations focussed on steady progress in bilateral cooperation, including in trade, defense, S&T, and people-to-people exchanges, and highlighted the trade level crossing USD 2 billion.

Moreover, the foreign ministers also exchanged views on the repercussions of the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar's visit to Slovakia and the Czech Republic is to impart further momentum to bilateral relations with the two Central European countries.He began his engagements in Prague by meeting a delegation of Czech members of the European Parliament (MEPs).

The EAM also held discussions on India's ties with the EU and the Czech Republic, the Indo-Pacific, food and energy security, and digital cooperation.

In addition to meeting the political leadership, Jaishankar will also interact with a cross-section of the diaspora during his visit to the central European country, including Indian students in the Czech Republic and energy security and digital cooperation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)