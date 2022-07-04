New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended greetings to the United States on the occasion of the country's Independence Day and said that India will continue to work together with the US to boost the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Notably, the India-US relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership during the State visit of former President Donald Trump to India in February 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Warm greetings to US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Government and the people of the United States of America on their Independence Day. Will continue to work together to strengthen our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."

The US Independence Day is celebrated on the Fourth of July. This is the 246th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress, two days after a vote on whether to separate from the United Kingdom. The Declaration, drafted by Thomas Jefferson (who eventually became President and who died on the Fourth), is basically America's birth certificate, declaring the US separate from British power, reported CNN.

India's ties with the United States were strengthened by regular contact at the highest levels. The 3rd Annual 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held in New Delhi on October 27, 2020 enabled a comprehensive review of the bilateral ties from the strategic perspective and provided political direction to advancing these further.

Five Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs)/ Agreements, including the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement, were signed during this occasion.

Moreover, to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, India and the US stepped up bilateral collaboration particularly in the field of health, medical research, therapeutics, and vaccine development. India and the US have witnessed a sustained increase in their bilateral trade over the last few years. The US is India's largest trading partner (goods and services combined).

In 2019, bilateral trade increased by 4.3 per cent to reach USD 148.8 billion. In 2020, bilateral trade in goods reached USD 26.55 billion during April-August 2020.

Several important consultations were conducted during the year, including the India-U.S. Strategic Energy Partnership Ministerial Meeting, India-U.S. CEO Forum, India-U.S. Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group, India-U.S. Cyber Security Dialogue, India-U.S. Information and Communication Technology Working Group meeting and consultations on the United Nations Security Council.

The inaugural meeting between the Indian Defence Innovation Organization (DIOiDEX) and US Defence Innovation Unit as well as the India-U.S. Defence Technology and Trade Initiative were held in 2020.

Secretary of State Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin welcomed Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar to Washington, D.C., on April 11, 2022, for the fourth India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. The Dialogue was preceded by a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joseph Biden.

As natural and trusted partners celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and independent India, with a shared commitment to democracy and pluralism, a multifaceted bilateral agenda, and growing convergence of strategic interests, both countries seek to continue to promote a resilient, rules-based international order that safeguards sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholds democratic values, and promotes peace and prosperity for all. (ANI)

