External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan Rashid Meredov and Abdulaziz Kamilov

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar separately met Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan Rashid Meredov and Abdulaziz Kamilov respectively here on Sunday.

"Met Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov for the sixth time this year. Trilateral discussions with Iran on Chabahar are noteworthy," Jaishankar said in a tweet. "Our development partnership can make a difference in urban infrastructure," Jaishankar added.

The Minister also met Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and had a useful exchange of views

"Shared perspectives on security, energy and connectivity," Jaishankar said.

These meetings took place as Jaishankar chaired the Third India-Central Asia Dialogue here on Sunday that witnessed the participation from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the region. The Ministers reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasizing respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs. They also discussed the current humanitarian situation and decided to continue to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

