New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended his greetings on Constitution Day, paying tribute to the makers of the Constitution and underlining its role in shaping India's democratic values.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Salutations to our Constitution makers on #ConstitutionDay today. It continues to shape our Republic and its enduring commitment to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity."

Also Read | ‘Arunachal Pradesh Is an Integral and Inalienable Part of India, No Amount of Denial Will Change This Indisputable Reality’: MEA on China’s Claim.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1993617935341113549

Constitution Day is observed every year on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Constitution in 1949. Leaders across the political spectrum paid their respects, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling the Constitution a guiding document for India's future.

Also Read | Bangladesh's Request for Sheikh Hasina's Extradition Being Examined: MEA.

The Prime Minister paid homage to the drafters of the Constitution, saying their "vision and foresight" continue to motivate efforts towards building a developed India. "On Constitution Day, we pay tribute to the framers of our Constitution. Their vision and foresight continue to motivate us in our pursuit of building a Viksit Bharat," PM Modi said in his post on X.

PM Modi called on people to reiterate their commitment to strengthening Constitutional values through their actions.

He also highlighted how while India's supreme legal document empowers people with rights, it also reminds people of their duties as citizens, which makes a foundation of a strong democracy.

This year marks the 76th anniversary of the adoption of India's Constitution.

The Constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949, but came into effect a few months later, on January 26, 1950. The document was extensively debated and agreed upon by the Constituent Assembly.

The document established India as a Sovereign, Democratic Republic with the aim of securing all citizens' Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity. It is the longest written Constitution in the world, demarcating the separation of powers, the structure of the administration, the courts, and the legislative department for the country.

The Constitution requires adherence to constitutional supremacy. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the first law minister of India and Chairman of the Drafting Committee for the Constitution, is famously known as the "father of the Constitution."The current Constitution contains over 448 articles divided into 25 parts and 8 schedules; originally the document consisted of 395 Articles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)