New Delhi [India], March 27(ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who spoke at G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting session in France, conveyed uncertainties arising from the conflict in West Asia and called for more resilient trade corridors and supply chains.

He highlighted the urgency of UNSC reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains.

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Interacting with media at the joint inter-ministerial meeting, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the External Affairs Minister had met his counterparts from France, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, the UK, Germany, and Ukraine on the sidelines of G7 Summit.

"Our conversations with global partners continue. The External Affairs Minister is currently in France for the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on 26-27 March. On the sidelines, he met his counterparts from France, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, the UK, Germany, and Ukraine," Jaiswal said.

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"Discussions covered bilateral ties as well as developments in West Asia. At the first session, he spoke on global governance reform, stressing the urgency of UN Security Council reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains. He also raised Global South concerns over energy, fertiliser, and food security. In the second session, he conveyed uncertainties arising from the conflict in West Asia and called for more resilient trade corridors and supply chains," he added.

Jaishankar said earlier in a post on X that uncertainties arising from the conflicts in West Asia make a stronger case for more resilient supply chains.

"Shared views about IMEC at the second session of the @G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting with invited partners. The uncertainties arising from the conflicts in West Asia only make a stronger case for more resilient trade corridors and supply chains. At the same time, India's FTAs with the European Union, EFTA members and UK have enhanced the utility of IMEC. Appreciate the wide support and enthusiasm to realise this important connectivity initiative," he said in the post.

"Spoke at the @G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting session with invited partners on reform of global governance. Highlighted the urgency of UNSC reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains. Specifically raised Global South's concerns about energy challenges, fertiliser supplies and food security," he said in another post. (ANI)

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