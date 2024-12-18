New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Saar, discussing the ongoing developments in the Middle East region.

Jaishankar also expressed his eagerness to meet in person.

"Pleased to speak to FM @gidonsaar of Israel today. Appreciate his briefing on the ongoing developments in the region. Also discussed our bilateral relations and efforts to strengthen them. Look forward to meeting in person, "Jaishankar said on X.

Sharing a post on X, the Israeli Foreign Minister hailed India and stated that it is one of the most important in the world, and friendly to Israel. The two ministers agreed to meet soon and work together to strengthen their bilateral relations.

"I spoke this morning with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar. India is a giant country, one of the most important in the world, and friendly to Israel. We agreed to meet soon and work together to strengthen our bilateral relations!," Israeli Foreign Minister said on X.

Two weeks earlier, Jaishankar met Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat, in New Delhi to explore avenues for bolstering trade, technology, and investment ties.

During his visit, Minister Barkat emphasised the need for enhanced connectivity between the two nations, particularly through increased flight operations.

Speaking to ANI, he said that greater connectivity would significantly boost business and tourism ties. He highlighted the immense potential of India-Israel cooperation, noting, "The sky is the limit" for bilateral business growth.

Barkat added, "Once we have a better trade understanding, more agreements and more collaborations between the countries and flights, I believe you can scale in double-digit numbers every year in the next foreseeable years."

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992, India-Israel relations have witnessed rapid growth, especially in trade and economic sectors. India is Israel's second-largest trading partner in Asia, with bilateral merchandise trade historically dominated by diamonds, petroleum products, and chemicals. (ANI)

